Oro Valley Police Department seeks help identifying suspected bike thief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police Department is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

Police say he broke into a location of Oro Valley Bicycle and stole a sage green/ forest green 29" Specialized Stump Jumper.

OVPD did not provide information on the day or which shop was burglarized.

To provide information to OVPD on the man in the photo, you can contact Detective La Veau at (520) 229-4903 or the non-emergency line at (520) 229-4900.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

