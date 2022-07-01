Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Oro Valley Police Department seeks help identifying suspected bike thief

BIKE_ovpd.png
Oro Valley Police Department
BIKE_ovpd.png
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 20:10:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police Department is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

Police say he broke into a location of Oro Valley Bicycle and stole a sage green/ forest green 29" Specialized Stump Jumper.

OVPD did not provide information on the day or which shop was burglarized.

To provide information to OVPD on the man in the photo, you can contact Detective La Veau at (520) 229-4903 or the non-emergency line at (520) 229-4900.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰