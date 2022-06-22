TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police Department is asking for community assistance to identify a shoplifting suspect.
The individual was seen in surveillance footage at the Oro Valley Target on Saturday, May 21.
OVPD is asking that anyone with information about the suspect contact Detective Knapp at (520) 229-4934.
The Oro Valley Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying this shoplifting suspect. The theft occurred on 05/21/22 at the Oro Valley Target. If you have any information about the suspect’s identity, please contact Detective Knapp at 520-229-4934. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/qguJbULUza— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 22, 2022
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.