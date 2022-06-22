Watch
Oro Valley Police Department seeks help identifying suspect

Oro Valley Police Department
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 14:41:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police Department is asking for community assistance to identify a shoplifting suspect.

The individual was seen in surveillance footage at the Oro Valley Target on Saturday, May 21.

OVPD is asking that anyone with information about the suspect contact Detective Knapp at (520) 229-4934.

