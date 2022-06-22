TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police Department is asking for community assistance to identify a shoplifting suspect.

The individual was seen in surveillance footage at the Oro Valley Target on Saturday, May 21.

OVPD is asking that anyone with information about the suspect contact Detective Knapp at (520) 229-4934.

