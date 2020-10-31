Menu

Oro Valley police asks for help in identifying theft suspect

Oro Valley Police Department/Twitter
The Oro Valley Police Department is looking to identify a reported theft suspect.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Oct 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-30 21:03:33-04

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The Oro Valley Police Department is looking to identify a theft suspect.

OVPD says the man walked into the carport and stole approximately $5,000 worth of items from a resident's carport.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call OVPD Detective Jackson at 520-229-4900.

