Oro Valley police asks for help in identifying theft suspect

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The Oro Valley Police Department is looking to identify a theft suspect.
OVPD says the man walked into the carport and stole approximately $5,000 worth of items from a resident's carport.
Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call OVPD Detective Jackson at 520-229-4900.
