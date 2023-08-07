Oro Valley Police arrest sexual abuse suspect, public help needed to identify potential victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department conducted an investigation involving unlawful sexual contact with a juvenile female at a movie theater.

As a result, Jonathan Greshle was arrested without any issues and has been charged with one count of Sexual Abuse, classified as a class 5 felony.

He has been booked into Pima County Corrections following the investigation.

On June 11 of this year, the incident occurred in Oro Valley.

The suspect involved has a history of holding various jobs that may have involved positions of trust with children.

OVPD asks if you or anyone you know could potentially be a victim in this case, please contact the Oro Valley Police and specifically ask for Detective Douglas.