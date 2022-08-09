Oro Valley Parks and Recreation to hold a community mental health conversation

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Parks and Recreation will hold a mental health conversation with local fire and police officials and mental health experts.

“Participating in this event will be the most important component in terms of us moving forward so that we have better direction from our community,” said Oro Valley Director of Parks and Recreation, Kristy Diaz-Trahan.

6-year-old, Kain Johnson, said going to the park makes him happy.

“I like to play on that little obstacle course over there and I like the swings,” said Johnson.

Diaz-Trahan said she hopes more people in the community will utilize parks and recreational spaces for not only their physical health but their mental well-being too.

“People can go to a park or a community event to create connections that really improves a lot of brain activity,” said Diaz-Trahan.

Diaz-Trahan also added that with an uptick in mental health problems since the pandemic, she looked for a community-driven solution for the people of Oro Valley.

“We have to start somewhere,” said Diaz Trahan. “Meaningful access to resources, to me, that’s really key.”

The goal for the event is for the community to have an open conversation about mental health, voice any concerns they have and to get advice from mental health professionals.

The community conversation will be held at Oro Valley’s Council Chambers at 6 p.m. on August 9.