Oro Valley 'Next Steps' program aims to help businesses recover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While the pandemic has created challenges for business owners, the Town of Oro Valley introduced a new program to help them recover. It's called Oro Valley Next Steps and it will create more opportunities for businesses to connect with resources.

Every Monday, council and chamber of commerce members will visit businesses, which is called the Business Retention and Expansion program. They aim to visit 200 businesses a year, President of the Chamber of Commerce Dave Perry said.

"We can’t solve things unless we know what we are trying to fix," he said. "We do weekly visits with businesses and often times we have members of the council and the mayor with us."

The visits along with surveys will help the town determine the needs of each business. Perry said they recently visited a local nail salon and a Frys where both are dealing with staffing shortages.

"Now they can’t find enough nail technicians, they’re not sure what to do," Perry said. "So we’re trying to say have you talk to cosmetic schools or pima county jted is there any way we can make those connections for you."

Paul Melcher, the community and economic development director for the Town of Oro Valley, said it was important that they continue the efforts of Oro Valley Safe Steps, which helped businesses thrive during the height of the pandemic.

"As we move forward how can we be responsive to some of the challenges, how can we be supportive and encouraging to that next generation of businesses," Melcher said.

He said the program is here to stay.

"I think this will continue in any form or fashion it just depends on what businesses need at the time," he said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

