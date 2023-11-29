Oro Valley man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor following tip

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A tip to the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Michael Contreras.

Suspected of sexual exploitation of a minor, Contreras was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at his residence in the 10000 block of North Calle Del Carnero.

OVPD, assisted by Tucson Police Department, expressed appreciation for collaborative efforts.

Chief Kara Riley emphasized OVPD's dedication to protecting children, stating:

“It is our duty to protect our most vulnerable population, and we take that very seriously. OVPD is committed to making use of all the available resources to identify and arrest those that wish to do harm to our children.”

Contreras has been booked into the Pima Jail on 11 counts, with more charges expected as the investigation continues.

The public is urged to report any potential victims of sexual exploitation to OVPD or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Tips to NCMEC can be submitted at NCMEC.