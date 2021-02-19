Oro Valley golfer Karen Drake inspires others

TUCSON, Arizona — Karen Drake recently started playing golf again after an eight year absence, so she was pleasantly surprised to get a hole in one last month at home number 14 at Stone Canyon Club.

"All of us thought it had gone past the hole," said Drake, referring to her playing partners. "I figured I had a three inch birdie putt, and all of a sudden the ball disappeared."

Sure enough, two and a half weeks later, she recorded a second hole in one at Stone Canyon 16th hole.

"I couldn’t believe it," said Drake. "Having two holes in one that close together. No one is going to believe me."

And then on February 11th, playing with friends David and Mo Chambers, she yielded a third one hole. The third one, just like the second one, also came at the 16th hole. They all came within one month.

"David and Mo went up ahead of time. They said just go check it to make sure it was in the hole. And it was."

"We thought getting three hole in ones cannot be possible," said David Chambers. "But, it was."

It's not surprising to learn that Karen Drake played golf in college at Bowling Green. But, it is surprising to learn why she didn’t play for eight years. Drake suffers from multiple sclerosis.

"It's Just never knowing what to expect of knowing how you are going to feel when you get up in the morning," said Drake. "It hit my legs. The biggest thing is the mobility issue."

Karen’s husband, Ted, helps her on the course. She says playing golf again is improving her balance.

"It’s like you wouldn’t know," said David Chambers. "It doesn’t seem to slow her down much at all. Her attitude is great. It takes her a little extra time to get around, but she handles it great."

Drake's three holes in one are verified, and they come with the traditional recognition at Stone Canyon Club, a Phil Mickelson signed flag.

"I think anyone who has any kind of chronic disease just needs to keep working at it," said Drake. "You don’t want to stay at home and do nothing."

"She's an inspiration," said Mo Chambers.

