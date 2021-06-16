Oro Valley eighth-grader competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An eighth-grader from an Oro Valley school competed in the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Tuesday.

BASIS school eighth-grader, Tanish Doshi lost in the quarterfinals round in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, incorrectly spelling the word "welkin," which means heaven or sky.

KGUN 9 caught up with Doshi after the loss, and he tells us what got him this far in the spelling bee.

"Learning a different language really helps with spelling because you see how different languages relate to English. And at really high levels for things like the spelling bee. I think you have to learn a lot about the etymology and history of words," Doshi said.

This was Doshi's final year of eligibility to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

RELATED: BASIS Oro Valley eighth-grader advances in Scripps National Spelling Bee

On Saturday, Doshi advanced to the quarterfinals after spelling the word 'trochlea' correctly in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

In March, he competed in the 2021 Arizona Spelling Bee.