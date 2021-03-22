BASIS Oro Valley eighth-grader wins state spelling bee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An eighth-grader from an Oro Valley school won the 2021 Arizona Spelling Bee Saturday.

Tanish Doshi, who attends BASIS Oro Valley won after 25 rounds, becoming the first student from Pima County to win the competition in its 20 years. The winning word was "cadre."

“This is a tremendous achievement for Pima County. Often times we celebrate state championships in regards to sports. The state spelling bee is equally as important and is a testament to educational success. I am truly honored to congratulate Tanish Doshi, his family, and his school. You have put Pima County on the map as a state champion for education,” Pima County School Superintendent Dustin J. Williams said in a statement.

Doshi came out on top among 90,000 who took part in spelling bees across Arizona this school year. Brady Mau, of Doe Mountain CSTEM, also made the finals and finished ninth.

Doshi will represent Arizona in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Preliminary rounds will be held online, with the top 10 attending an in-person finals at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.