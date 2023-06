ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is encouraging members of the community to join in on its 'Coffee with a Cop' event.

Neighbors can meet with members of OVPD at the Starbucks at 10615 N. Oracle Road, on Wednesday, June 14. The community outreach event will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

You can also find the participating Starbucks on the map below: