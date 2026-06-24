Original Bisbee Breakfast Club announces move to Old Bisbee

The original Bisbee Breakfast Club announced on social media Wednesday that it will be relocating from the Lowell area to Old Bisbee.

Its new address will be 202 Tombstone Canyon, the old home of Contessa's Cantina.

"Our future location will give us room to grow while preserving the welcoming spirit that has made BBC a community gathering place for decades," the post said.

The post said its current location, at 75 Erie St., will remain open for now.

"There’s still plenty of work ahead, but we can’t wait to bring new life and create new memories with all of you."

