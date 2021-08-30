Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Oregon man dies after fall during river trip in Grand Canyon

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 11:59 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 14:59:49-04

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an Oregon man who fell inside Grand Canyon National Park has been recovered.

Park officials said 48-year-old David Colburn, of Tygh Valley, fell 50 feet Saturday afternoon while hiking in the Deer Creek Narrows. Colburn was on a group river trip. National Park Service search and rescue teams couldn’t locate him until the next day because of the terrain and darkness.

His body was flown by helicopter to the South Rim. The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office will assist in determining the official cause of death. Hikers and river rafters are known to traverse a narrow canyon around Deer Creek Falls.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.