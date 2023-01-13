Watch Now
Orange Grove middle schooler wins local art competition

Posted at 6:12 PM, Jan 12, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Children from all over the state of Arizona participated in the 2023 Inauguration Art Competition.

The art piece showed what "an Arizona for everyone" meant to him.

Orange Grove middle schooler Cayden Kitz worked over the break and woke up to a call from Katie Hobbs.

"I spent about a week on it and I had to do research on things that were especially from Arizona," said Kitz.

