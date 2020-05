TUCSON, Ariz — The Arizona Department of Transportation is telling drivers to expect delays on Oracle Road at Las Lomitas Road on Sunday, May 17 for overhead utility work.

Intermittent closures are scheduled to occur in each direction from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ADOT says those closures could last up to 15 minutes.

ADOT asks that drivers use caution if in the area and follow the directions of ADPS troopers.