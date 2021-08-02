Options still available for those facing eviction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The eviction moratorium has ended, but there are still some options for people who are struggling to pay their rent.

Millions of dollars have been distributed in Tucson and Pima County to keep people in their homes.

“We still can’t get the money out fast enough,” said Community Investment Corporation Executive Director Danny Knee.

Knee says there is still plenty of funding, but the demand is so high they have a backlog of about 2800 applicants. The backlog could take 2 to 3 months to get through.

“There is a real cost to the people who could wind up homeless,” said Knee. Knee says despite the backlog, people could still apply and get rental assistance before the eviction process is completed.

"Constables are human beings, they can only do so many in a day so I would still encourage people 100% to apply,” he said. Contacting your constable could be a good step towards finding other resources.

“If we can direct them to the resources and provide them resources in the amount of time that the court allows,” said Pima County Constable Michael Stevenson. “We can avoid some of those evictions.”

There are also several programs for people facing homelessness, but Knee warns those programs have their own backlogs.

“We are incredibly empathetic and thankful to the landlords who have been bearing the financial burden up to this point, and we hope they can hang in there a little longer and work with their tenants to get the financial assistance because it is available.”

Here are some options if you are facing eviction: