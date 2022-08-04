Operation School Bell hands out school uniforms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Children visiting the Assistance League of Tucson thrift store on Wednesday, August 3 to receive free school uniform donations also got to meet well-known mascot.

McGruff the Crime Dog paid a visit to the store during the Operation School Bell clothing distribution at the Alvernon Way facility to talk to children and families about safety.

The mascot, famously known for his "take a bite out of crime" slogan, was also there to educate participants about gun safety and hand out gun locks.

Operation School Bell has been a program of the Assistance League of Tucson since 1994, and children are selected as recipients by their own school representatives and administrators. Funding is provided by revenues from the League's thrift store and online shop.

At the Wednesday afternoon event, children were able to select a backpack, three sets of new school uniforms and shoes.

For students at non-uniform schools, recipients are eligible to receive a voucher, good for purchase of $100 of school clothing and shoes.

If you're interested in participating in future Operation School Bell uniform distribution, the organization is seeking volunteers for three upcoming events at 1307 N. Alvernon Way:

Sunday, Aug. 7

12:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11

12:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

2:30 - 6:30 p.m.



For more information on how to become involved with Operation School Bell or participate as a volunteer, visit altucson.org/operation-school-bell.