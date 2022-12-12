Watch Now
Operation Deep Freeze in effect until further notice

Intake service 2 - 5 p.m. and dinner 5 - 6 p.m.
Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Due to continuous rain and expected possible snow, the City of Tucson's Operation Deep Freeze is in effect until further notice.

This program is meant for people in Southern Arizona experiencing homelessness.

Per the Department of Housing and Community Development, such individuals may go to the Salvation Army Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave. for intake services Monday between 2 - 5 p.m.

These same people in need may go for dinner from 5 - 6 p.m. as well.

The city clarified no ID or tuberculin skin test cards are required.

