Operation Deep Freeze in effect Monday, March 7

The Salvation Army&#39;s program will provide shelter to homeless people during cold temperatures Monday.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 10:08:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Tucson has announced Operation Deep Freeze is in effect for Monday, March 7.

The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House at 1002 N Main Avenue will be accepting those in need of shelter from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army is currently in need of donations, including coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters.

Donation items can be dropped off at:

  • Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave., 7 days per week, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information about the Salvation Army or Operation Deep Freeze, click here.

