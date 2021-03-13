Operation Deep Freeze in effect Mar. 13

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Tucson has announced Operation Deep Freeze is in effect for March 13.

The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House located at 1002 N Main Avenue will accept anyone who is in need of overnight shelter until 9 p.m.

Donations are needed at this time; including coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters.

Those donations can be dropped off at:



Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave., 7 days per week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Operation Deep Freeze call 520-795-9671 or visit the Salvation Army online.