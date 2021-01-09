Menu

Operation Deep Freeze in effect for Jan. 9

Megan Meier - KGUN
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jan 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-09 17:12:10-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Tucson has announced Operation Deep Freeze is in effect for Jan. 9.

The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House at 1002 N Main Avenue will be accepting those in need of overnight shelter until 9 p.m.

The Salvation Army is currently in need of donations, including coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters.

Donation items can be dropped off at:

  • Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave., 7 days per week, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information about the Salvation Army or Operation Deep Freeze, click here.

