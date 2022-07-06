Watch Now
Operation Chill Out: Indoor summer cooling stations available now throughout August

Sponsored through Salvation Army
The Salvation Army of Tucson is starting its annual Operation Chill Out, which provides relief for the homeless during hot days operating when the official Tucson temperature is forecast to rise to 102 degrees or higher.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 14:05:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Tucson is providing heat relief for people experiencing homelessness through the months of July and August.

Tucson City Coordinator Bill Davidson told KGUN 9 the water cooling station is available from 12 - 5 p.m. at the Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave.

Davidson says the Salvation Army is in need of the following donations:

  • Bottled Water (high priority)
  • Personal Hygiene items
  • Sunblock Lotions
  • Summer Clothes
  • Sunglasses (new and used)
  • Flip Flops
  • Umbrellas
  • Lip balm

He confirms Tucsonans may drop of donations at the Hospitality House any day of the week from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., as well as Naugton's Plumbing at 6062 E. Speedway Blvd. Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

“We are grateful to the community for their time and generosity. This program is so valuable because it keeps our homeless citizens supplied with the necessary water and relief supplies," shared Salvation Army Tucson City Coordination Officer Captain Kim. "This project will help us immensely so we can continue our mission serving the Tucson community during this time of need."

Davidson adds that anyone vising the Hospitality House may take a shower. They are also given a lunch, sack dinner and snacks.

