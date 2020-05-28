Operation Chill Out in effect amid excessive heat warning

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Salvation Army announced Thursday that Operation Chill Out is in effect amid the excessive heat warning in Tucson.

The program provides relief for the homeless when the temperature rises to 102 degrees or higher.

Heat relief items, such as water bottles, sunscreen, hats and more will be handed out at these locations:



Santa Rita Park at 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue

Salvation Army Hospitality House (1002 N Main Ave)

Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center (1001 N. Richey Blvd.)

Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community Center (218 E Prince Rd)

Salvation Army Tucson South Corps Community Center (1625 S 3rd Ave)

The Salvation Army says it is in need of donations. Items needed include: unopened bottled water, sunscreen, lip balm, hats, umbrellas, sunglasses and light-colored clothing.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the locations listed above.

“We are grateful to our Tucson community their time and generosity. This program is so valuable because it keeps our homeless citizens supplied with the necessary water and relief supplies. Any water or supply donation and volunteer time will help us immensely so we can continue our mission serving the Tucson community during this time of need,” said Captain Ellen Oh, Salvation Army Tucson City Coordination officer.