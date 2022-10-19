Opening a new business in Tucson during inflation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As inflation continues to impact nearly every aspect of the everyday world, opening a new business can also be added to the list. But, there is one local business that plans to open next year that isn’t letting the higher prices slow her down.

“I’m from Tucson and in the 90s downtown was not nearly as cool as it is now, said Brianna Giacalone, Opening a business in Downtown Tucson.

That’s why Giacalone decided to open a cycle studio in the heart of Tucson, she wanted to be her own boss. The City of Tucson helped her create a business plan.

“I sat down with someone at the city and they broke down the demographics of the area, marketing strategies and website design," said Giacalone.

The city says business owners will then need to get the appropriate licenses, create a budget and stick to it. City leaders understand this can be a lengthy process, but the City of Tucson small business line is there to help any business owners starting, expanding or relocating in Tucson.

“The City of Tucson really wants Tucson to grow and you can really see that with downtown. They are really willing to help small business owners become profitable and successful," said Giacalone.

Tucson's last tip for those who want to open a business— be realistic. For Giacalone, her biggest struggle so far has been hiring.

"I have posted on Linkedin, Craigslist, Facebook, everything I have even put out flyers. That has actually been really hard is hiring people," said Giacalone.

Brianna says none of these setbacks are going to stop her from moving.

“Times are shifting, I hope prices go down but if they don't, that's the world we live in. That’s not going to stop me from doing something that I deeply care about," said Giacalone.

Giacalone is working hard to get Move Cycle Studio opened on 4th Ave for the community by January 2023.