Online Tucson Festival of Books announces 2021 headliners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Festival of Books organizers announced authors appearing at the all-virtual event this year.

The in-person festival has been canceled two straight years due to the pandemic. In past years it has been held in person at the UArizona mall.

The virtual festival will go March 5-7 and will gather 96 authors for a series of webinars and other online content.

“It’s been a fun and challenging process to put together this fully virtual festival and we are excited to finally share the experience with book lovers and fans of the Tucson Festival of Books,” said festival Executive Director Melanie Morgan, in a statement. “There have been a lot of volunteers working hard behind the scenes to pull together amazing authors and provide fulfilling content in this virtual format.”

NPR host Scott Simon, author Lisa See and former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins will appear at a 5:30 p.m. event March 5. That day's event is dubbed a "pre-festival" event, with the festival officially spanning March 6 and 7.

Notable guests at the festival include Garry Trudeau, Dean Koontz, Julia Quinn and Gene Luen Yang.