Online boutique offers special service for local customers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two local Tucsonan’s had a dream of running an online boutique and that’s exactly what they did.

“First of all it’s tons of fun, but it’s a lot of work,” said co-owner of Four Halos Boutique Natalie Reay. Reay, along with her best friend, Katerina Papoutsis, met while working at a dental office.

They came up with the idea but didn’t pursue it for years. They knew it would be the perfect idea for their ultimate goal. “We wanted something else to do to where we can be home with our kids more,” Reay said.

While Four Halos ships to all 50 states, the owners wanted to do something special for their local clients. They have a pick-up location at their headquarters in Tucson. That way shoppers can save money on the shipping and don’t have to wait as long to get their order.

“I feel like we have to attribute a lot of our success to Tucson,” said Papoutsis. They’ve even hosted pop-up shops for their local customers.

Every week, the ladies, along with their employees host a Facebook live event to show off their newest products. “We put our clothes, we tell them about the fit, the feel, all the things, Reay said noting Four Halos caters to all women. “I think we just cover all of our basis. Whether it’s the comfy mom that is picking up her kid from school or the softball mom, or the young working professional, or just the people that want to be styled out in lounge wear, we have it all.”

