A 1-year-old is expected to survive a fiery crash that killed a woman and two other children near South Palo Verde Road and East Benson Highway.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. last night. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the victims are believed to be a 37-year-old woman and children ages 11 and 12.

Good Samaritans rescued the baby from the burning vehicle.

Deputies say 29-year-old Huy Vinh Tai ran a red light. He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage, endangerment and DUI.

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