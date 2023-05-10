One Stop Shop: Triple T Truck Stop lands on best in the U.S. rankings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Triple T Truck Stop, located right off Benson Highway in Tucson, has earned a seal of approval from truck drivers across the country.
The website FreightFlock.com, recently unveiled its rankings for the top 12 truck stops throughout the U.S. Triple T placed eighth on the list.
The rankings were determined through a variety of criteria, including:
- Parking
- Convenience
- Quality and food service
- Operating hours
- Local or historical significance
- Amenities
The website also took the reviews from popular sites such as Yelp into consideration when making the rankings.
Helping push Triple T to the top — Omar's Hi-Way Chef — located at the stop. The restaurant serves up classic American cuisine, with Mexican and Italian influences. From all-day breakfast to deep dish hot apple pie, Omar's has quite the variety.
Triple T also scored additional points for the other amenities it features, such as a barber shop, tile and oil services, in addition to clean motel rooms and showers.