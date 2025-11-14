One Pima Initiative aims to boost safety, cleanup, treatment and housing along Chuck Huckelberry Loop

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County District 5 Supervisor Andrés Cano on Thursday unveiled the One Pima Initiative, a two‑year, countywide framework designed to accelerate cleanup and safety improvements along the Chuck Huckelberry Loop while expanding substance‑use treatment, diversion programs and supports for housing stability.

The initiative — scheduled for formal consideration by the Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 18 meeting — is funded using a mix of existing FY26 County dollars, state and federal grants and opioid settlement funds, with additional financial commitments forecast for FY27 to help regional providers and county departments plan ahead.

“The One Pima Initiative was created in response to what families, neighbors, housing advocates, and small businesses are telling us every day: we need increased safety and cleanup along the Loop, more treatment options and shelters for our unhoused neighbors, and innovative solutions that will support our neighborhoods impacted by the fentanyl and opioid crisis,” Supervisor Cano said in the release.

Key elements of the plan include:



A $750,000 expedited cleanup to remove trash, debris and hazardous waste along the Loop, with major cleanup work targeted for completion by April 2026.

A comprehensive safety plan for Loop users that will add lighting, emergency‑response signage and a new user reporting/wellness app.

Direction to the County Administrator to coordinate with the Sheriff’s Office to increase visibility along the Loop, working alongside navigators and social‑service outreach teams.

Expansion of the Transition Center from five‑day to seven‑day operations to provide coordinated reentry services for formerly incarcerated and justice‑involved individuals.

Plans to divert nonviolent people struggling with addiction or mental‑health conditions out of the criminal justice system by expanding the Pima County Attorney’s Drug Treatment Alternative to Prison (DTAP) and the Superior Court’s Supportive Treatment & Engagement Program (STEPs) in FY27.

Implementation of a Sobering Alternative for Recovery Center aimed at diverting people experiencing acute intoxication or withdrawal away from jail and emergency departments.

If adopted by the Board on Nov. 18, the initiative will move into implementation with the county and partner agencies coordinating timelines, funding and provider capacity to meet the April 2026 cleanup milestone and expanded program rollouts next fiscal year.

