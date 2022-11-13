One person transported to hospital after three vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) was on the scene of an accident that happened on Northbound Interstate 19 kilometer 98.

According to state troopers, two vehicles crashed into each other and one hit a trooper's truck.

The trooper was not in the vehicle during the accident.

According to AZPDS, the cause of the accident is a short failure to yield.

AZDPS says one person was transported with minor injuries and the roadway should be reopened.