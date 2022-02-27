One person injured in collison near Orange Grove Rd. & La Cholla

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire is currently on the scene of a vehicle collision into a building around Orange Grove Rd. & La Cholla.
According to NWF one person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.
Crews are on scene of a vehicle into a building off Orange Grove Rd. & La Cholla. One person transported to the hospital with injuries. pic.twitter.com/xH4XyiKVm9— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) February 27, 2022
This article will be updated as more information is received.
