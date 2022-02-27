Watch
One person injured in collison near Orange Grove Rd. & La Cholla

Posted at 11:08 AM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 13:11:05-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire is currently on the scene of a vehicle collision into a building around Orange Grove Rd. & La Cholla.

According to NWF one person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

This article will be updated as more information is received.
