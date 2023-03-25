One person in hospital after crashing into light pole

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has confirmed one person is in the hospital after crashing into a light pole.

The crash happened near Houghton Road at East 29th Street.

Officers say the roadway will be shut down while crews work to clear the scene.

Details are limited but TPD says the driver was transported to the hospital.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

