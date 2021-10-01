One person dies in three-vehicle crash at Houghton Road, Old Spanish Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 82-year-old woman died Wednesday after a Tuesday car crash on South Houghton Road and East Old Spanish Trail.

Tucson police say a silver 2001 Toyota RAV4, a white 2012 Ford Fiest and a white 1999 Toyota Solara were involved.

The drivers of the RAV4 and Fiesta were hospitalized at St. Joseph's. The driver of the Fiesta died the next day.

The Fiesta was heading eastbound on Old Spanish Trail at Houghton Road when the RAV4 went through a red light on Houghton. The crash made the Fiesta hit the Solara, which was heading westbound on Old Spanish Trail.

No citations or charges have been issued.

----

