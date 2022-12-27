One person dead after falling into frozen lake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Coconino County Deputies responded to reports of three people walking on a frozen lake who fell through the ice.

The incident occurred on Dec. 26 at 3:35 p.m. at Woods Canyon Lake.

Two men and one woman fell through the ice.

Despite their best efforts, deputies and fire crews were unable to save the woman's life after pulling her from the water.

The search continues for the two men.

Deputies were able to get a boat from the boat rental at the lake and conduct an expanded search of the area with cold water search gear.

