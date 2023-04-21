Watch Now
One person arrested after active shooter incident in Tombstone

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:15 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 00:15:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody after an active shooter incident in Tombstone, Thursday evening.

CCSO tells KGUN 9 they asked residents in the immediate area to shelter in place after shots were fired from an RV.

Around 9 p.m. CCSO lifted the shelter-in-place order but they are still asking residents to avoid the area around East Fremont and North 7th Street while they investigate.

