One person arrested after active shooter incident in Tombstone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody after an active shooter incident in Tombstone, Thursday evening.

CCSO tells KGUN 9 they asked residents in the immediate area to shelter in place after shots were fired from an RV.

Around 9 p.m. CCSO lifted the shelter-in-place order but they are still asking residents to avoid the area around East Fremont and North 7th Street while they investigate.

