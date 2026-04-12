One man dead after officer-involved shooting on the Southside

According to Tucson Police, one man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on the Southside Friday night.

On Friday, April 10, at about 7:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made reporting a suspicious man on the 2700 block of South Park Avenue.

The Tucson Police Department Air Support Unit located the man. He was agitated and pacing near community members, according to TPD.

Uniformed TPD patrol officers arrived and contacted the male, who had a knife.

According to TPD, officers tried to de-escalate the man and gave him repeated instructions to drop the knife, but he was uncooperative.

Officers used a pepperball launcher and a taser to try to take the man into custody, but these were ineffective. According to TPD, the man produced the knife at officers again. Then an officer-involved shooting occurred.

First aid was provided. The Tucson Fire Department then responded and transported the man to the hospital. He died from his injuries. No one else was injured, according to TPD.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has been activated to handle the criminal investigation of the incident.

