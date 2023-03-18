One man dead after being stabbed by coworker

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On March 16, 2023, around 6:00 a.m. officers responded to a stabbing at a business on South Campbell Avenue near East Ajo Way.
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says when they arrived they located 40-year-old Carlos Jimenez unresponsive with stab wounds.
Jimenez was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Detectives say Jimenez got into an argument with a coworker which led to a fight. During the fight, Jimenez was stabbed and the coworker involved ran away.
TPD identified the coworker as 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez. Martinez was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.
According to TPD Martinez is being held on a $500,000 bond.
