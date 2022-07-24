One man arrested after dangerous car chase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On July 23, 2022, around 12:30 p.m. the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) received multiple phone calls stating there was a reckless driver.

Callers told deputies a white Mercedes was throwing items out of the windows and driving on the wrong side of the street.

Deputies located the vehicle at Sunrise Road and Craycroft Road and saw the driver run a red light.

Deputies say they tried to pull over the vehicle and the driver did not stop, which caused a pursuit.

According to the PCSD, the driver continued to drive recklessly causing other cars to swerve out of the way, to avoid being hit.

Deputies were able to deploy a tire delation device however the driver continued to flee, hopping medians, driving on sidewalks, and driving in the wrong direction.

The PCSD says they were able to arrest 60-year-old Michael Hodges after successfully boxing him in.

Hodges was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on multiple charges, including Driving Under the Influence and several counts of Endangerment.