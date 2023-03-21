One hospitalized after shooting in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting near East Grant and 1st Avenue.
Tucson Police say he suffered serious injuries.
TPD said the investigation is in its early stages and details are limited right now.
KGUN 9 has a crew on the scene, and we will continue to provide updates on air and online.
