Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

One hospitalized after shooting in midtown

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 9:42 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 00:42:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting near East Grant and 1st Avenue.

Tucson Police say he suffered serious injuries.

TPD said the investigation is in its early stages and details are limited right now.

KGUN 9 has a crew on the scene, and we will continue to provide updates on air and online.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE