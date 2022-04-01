One hiker rescued at Catalina State Park, in search for second

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch firefighters have rescued one hiker at Catalina State Park.
Firefighters say the Friday afternoon rescue could involve a second hiker.
The first hiker was rescued using a stokes basket. First responders carried the person out.
Crews are still on scene.
Crews from Golder Ranch, Northwest Fire, & Tucson Fire are working a hiker rescue at Catalina State Park. One patient has been located and there is possibly a second. #GRFDAZ #CommunityFirst pic.twitter.com/fRLxvw5UfD— Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) April 1, 2022
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.