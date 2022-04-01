One hiker rescued at Catalina State Park, in search for second

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch firefighters have rescued one hiker at Catalina State Park.

Firefighters say the Friday afternoon rescue could involve a second hiker.

The first hiker was rescued using a stokes basket. First responders carried the person out.

Crews are still on scene.

Crews from Golder Ranch, Northwest Fire, & Tucson Fire are working a hiker rescue at Catalina State Park. One patient has been located and there is possibly a second. #GRFDAZ #CommunityFirst pic.twitter.com/fRLxvw5UfD — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) April 1, 2022