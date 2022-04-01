Watch
One hiker rescued at Catalina State Park, in search for second

Multiple fire departments working together
Posted at 4:57 PM, Apr 01, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch firefighters have rescued one hiker at Catalina State Park.

Firefighters say the Friday afternoon rescue could involve a second hiker.

The first hiker was rescued using a stokes basket. First responders carried the person out.

Crews are still on scene.

