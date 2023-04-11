One family displaced after mobile home fire Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest and Tucson Fire Departments responded to a mobile home fire near Wetmore Road around 3 p.m Tuesday.
Both crews remained on scene until the fire was controlled a little before 3:30 p.m.
According to Northwest Fire, one family was displaced as a result of the blaze. They say the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.
