One family displaced after mobile home fire Tuesday

Posted at 3:29 PM, Apr 11, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest and Tucson Fire Departments responded to a mobile home fire near Wetmore Road around 3 p.m Tuesday.

Both crews remained on scene until the fire was controlled a little before 3:30 p.m.

According to Northwest Fire, one family was displaced as a result of the blaze. They say the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.

