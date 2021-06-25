Watch
One dead, two injured in Aviation Parkway rollover

Tucson police investigated a deadly single-vehicle wreck on Aviation Parkway Friday.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 16:19:14-04

Police say the crash happened at about 3:49 a.m.

Police found a green 1996 Acura 2.5 TL in a dirt area east of the road. The driver, 23-year-old Jose Guillermo Mendez-Orduno, died at the scene. Two passengers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say Mendez-Orduno was speeding down Aviation before the crash. The vehicle hit a curb on a curve, then flipped.

No one was wearing a seatbelt.

