One dead three hospitalized after shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. on February 5, 2023, near the 4000 block of East Agate Knoll Drive.

According to TPD, they located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say three juvenile males were transported to the hospital, one of them with critical injuries and the other two with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. Details surrounding this situation are limited.

As more information comes into the newsroom KGUN9 will keep this article updated.