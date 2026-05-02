One dead, several pets killed in early morning Tucson house fire

One person is dead, and several pets have perished after a fire tore through a home in a Tucson neighborhood early Wednesday morning, the Tucson Fire Department said.

Tucson Fire Department crews were dispatched to the residence near West Jacinto Street and 15th Avenue at approximately 2:26 a.m. on April 29.

The first unit on the scene, Engine 4, reported a single-story brick home was "fully involved" in flames. Two nearby sheds were also on fire. Because of the intensity of the blaze, firefighters initiated a defensive strategy, attacking the fire from the exterior to keep it from spreading.

Officials say the fire was brought under control by 4 a.m. Crews remained on the scene for several hours to conduct overhaul operations and extinguish remaining hotspots.

According to TFD, the homeowner was found deceased inside the residence. Several cats also died in the fire. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The fire caused damage to two neighboring homes in addition to the primary residence and sheds.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.