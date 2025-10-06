Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead in three-vehicle crash north of Catalina Saturday.

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 77, north of Catalina, Saturday morning.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver heading northbound on Route 77 at just before 8:30 a.m., allegedly ran a red light at Eagle Crest Drive, slamming into the driver's side door of a second vehicle turning left from Eagle Crest onto southbound Route 77.

The car that was struck was then pushed into the side of a passenger pickup, DPS said. The driver of the struck car died at the scene.

The driver who allegedly ran the red light was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, DPS said.

