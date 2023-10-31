Watch Now
One dead in Southside, rollover crash on South Nogales Highway

Driver was found dead inside the vehicle
KGUN 9
Posted at 7:07 PM, Oct 30, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking into a crash which took a man's life the weekend leading up to Halloween.

A deputy with the department's public information office tells KGUN 9 it happened Saturday afternoon around 12:15. Apparently, deputies assigned to the San Xavier District got to the crash site on South Nogales Highway.

It was a little over 3.5 miles away from the Desert Diamond Casino & Entertainment, 7350 S. Nogales Hwy., and Raytheon's corporate office, 1250 E. Aero Park Blvd. When deputies arrived, they found the driver dead inside the vehicle.

He was identified as 37-year-old Omar Moreno.

Investigators say they have reason to believe he "suffered a medical event" while driving. This must've led Moreno to drift off the roadway, causing him to hit a fence and dirt mounds, which eventually rolled the vehicle over onto its side before stopping.

Detectives clarify speed is not a factor. They don't think Moreno was impaired either. No other cars were involved too. This investigation remains ongoing.

