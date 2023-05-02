One dead in mobile home fire near Roger and Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews responded Tuesday early morning, around 1:45 a.m., to a fire at a mobile home park on East Roger Road at Campbell Avenue.

One man in his 40s was found dead inside the mobile home that had caught fire, according to the department. Tucson Fire Department investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

According to TFD, this is the fourth fire fatality the department is investigating in 2023.

