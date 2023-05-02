Watch Now
One dead in mobile home fire near Roger and Campbell

TFD1.jpg
Tucson Fire Department
One person was found dead after a mobile home fire on the 1600 block of East Roger Road Tuesday, May 2.
TFD1.jpg
Posted at 1:37 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 16:37:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews responded Tuesday early morning, around 1:45 a.m., to a fire at a mobile home park on East Roger Road at Campbell Avenue.

One man in his 40s was found dead inside the mobile home that had caught fire, according to the department. Tucson Fire Department investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

According to TFD, this is the fourth fire fatality the department is investigating in 2023.

----

