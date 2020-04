The date of the fire has been corrected in this story.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A person died in an eastside fire Tuesday.

According to Tucson Fire, crews including 10 units and 24 firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 500 block of North Harrison Road at 4:18 a.m.

The fire was under control by 4:35 a.m.

Crews found the victim in a bedroom, and was pronounced dead outside the complex.

Residents were evacuated from their homes but returned to the building.

The cause is under investigation.