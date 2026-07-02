One dead in early morning apartment fire near Oracle, Blacklidge

One person and a dog died in an apartment fire near Oracle Road and Blacklidge Drive early Tuesday, Tucson Fire officials said.

Crews were called at 3:22 a.m. and found heavy fire on the first floor of a two-story apartment building. Three residents were displaced. The complex was under renovation, and officials said many units were vacant.

Firefighters faced difficult access, climbing a 15-foot rock wall and cutting through a fence to reach the unit. The fire was under control by 3:43 a.m. Fifteen fire units responded.

The cause remains under investigation.

Tucson Fire is reminding residents to keep exits clear of furniture and other objects, and to test smoke alarms monthly.