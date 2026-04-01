UPDATE: Willcox Police identify suspect in fatal Tuesday night shooting

UPDATE (1:21 p.m., April 2):

The Willcox Police Department has identified the suspect in the shooting involved in the fatal shooting in Willcox Tuesday night as Gerardo De Jesus Arellano Gomez.

According to a news release from WPD, Gomez was identified as a suspect after results of the investigation were presented to the Cochise County Attorney's Office.

Gomez is wanted on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including first-degree murder.

Investigators believe Gomez fled into Mexico following the incident. He is not believed to pose an immediate threat to the general public, the news release said.

They believe he is still in Mexico.

The news release said the department is working with the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Interpol and the Mexican Consulate, to find and extradite Gomez back to the United States.

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UPDATE 11:02 a.m.

Willcox Police have one person in custody and under arrest in connection with Tuesday night's shooting. They say they're still looking for the shooting suspect.

According to the Willcox Police Department (WPD), the person in custody is being charged with multiple felonies, including accessory to commit murder and accessory to commit attempted murder. The person is being booked into the Cochise County Jail.

The shooting remains an active WPD investigation, and additional updates will be provided as they become available.

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One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in Willcox on Tuesday night.

According to a news release posted by the City of Willcox, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of South Curtis Avenue in Willcox at about 9:30 p.m.

One victim had already been transported to the hospital by an unknown person, the news release said. From there, that victim was flown to another medical facility and is currently in critical condition.

A second victim was found dead at the scene.

Willcox Police identified a suspect. Search warrants were served at the suspect's home. Evidence was recovered, but the suspect had already fled the area, the post said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-520-384-4673.

Willcox Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area.